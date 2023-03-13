Amritsar, Mar 13 (PTI) The Guru Nanak Dev University here is set to host the Youth 20 consultation summit on Tuesday, as part of the engagement groups under the G20 umbrella.

The key points to be discussed by experts during this summit include agritech and food security, emerging global job opportunities through international relations, research in nanotechnology, and material science and the creation of a skilled workforce for a sustainable built environment in the real estate market, said Hardeep Singh, the nodal officer of the Y20 summit.

Also Read | The Elephant Whisperers' Oscar Win May Force Govt Not to Amend Wildlife Act, Says Former Environment Minister Jairam Ramesh.

During this mega event, there would be different panel discussions will be held with panellists of national and international repute interacting with the youth on March 14, 15 and 16, according to a statement.

Some of the panellists have already reached the University campus.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Angry With Sister For Going Out Without Informing Family, Man Stabs Her to Death in Kutch; Arrested.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)