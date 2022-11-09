Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 8 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev to treat everyone as equal and walk on the path of love and compassion through "Ek Noor Se Sab Jag Upajya" are relevant even today.

"The path shown by Guru Nanak Dev will pave the way for eternal peace in the world," said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Chouhan made the above remark while addressing a Sangat after paying obeisance on the occasion of the 553rd Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev at Gurdwara Nanaksar, Hamidia Road, Bhopal on Tuesday.

CM Chouhan said, "The state government is taking quick and strict action to punish such elements who do injustice and create unrest in the society only by following the orders of the Sikh Gurus".

Chouhan offered ardas (prayers) at the Gurdwara for the happiness and prosperity of the people of the state, progress in everyone's life and development of the state.

The Chief Minister ended his speech with the chants of "Jo Bole So Nihal - Sat Sri Akal" and "Wahe Guru ka Khalsa - Wahe Guru ki Fateh". The CM also listened to Sabad Kirtan on the Gurdwara premises.

Notably, Chouhan arrives every year at the Gurdwara to seek blessings and offers prayers on the occasion of Prakash Parv. Shawls and emblems were presented to the Chief Minister on behalf of the Gurdwara.

The Chief Minister also provided the service of serving langar and washing utensils in the Gurdwara.

New and Renewable Energy Minister Hardeep Singh Dang was also present on the occasion. (ANI)

