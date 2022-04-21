Gurugram, Apr 21 (PTI) A 24-year-old woman here lodged a complaint with police, alleging that she was raped by a man who had promised to help her find a job, police said on Thursday.

In her complaint, the woman said she met the accused, Anand, a few months ago. After some time, she revealed to the man that she is looking for a job.

Anand offered to help her and asked her to come to Gurugram, where the woman said he took her to a hotel, gave her a cold drink laced with sedatives and raped her.

He threatened to kill me if I told about it to anybody," the woman alleged, adding that the accused fled leaving her outside the hotel.

"I kept mum for many days and finally decided to complain to police," she said in her complaint.

Police have registered a case under Sections 328 (causing hurt by mean of poison), 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

"The victim does not have any residential address of the accused but we are on job and he will be nabbed soon," said Inspector Ved Prakash, SHO of the Civil Lines police station here.

