Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 12 (ANI): BJP leader Raj Rani Malhotra emerged victorious in the mayoral elections in Gurugram, Haryana, on Wednesday. To celebrate her win, Malhotra held a roadshow in the area, where enthusiastic supporters greeted her.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that the people of Haryana have endorsed the triple-engine government after the results of the state's local body polls.

CM Saini thanked the people of Haryana and stated that the triple-engine government will play a very crucial role in fulfilling PM Modi's 'Viksit Bharat' dream.

"In the results of local body elections that came today, the people of Haryana have put their stamp of approval on the triple engine government... I thank the people of Haryana from the bottom of my heart. I thank the Election Commission and all the officials for conducting the elections peacefully... Our local body government and this triple-engine government will play a crucial role in fulfilling PM Narendra Modi's vision of 'Viksit Bharat'...", Nayab Singh Saini said to the reporters on Wednesday.

Counting of votes for municipal elections is underway across multiple districts, including Gurugram, Sirsa, Jhajjar, and Karnal, after voting took place on March 2.

The elections were held for the general election of mayors and members of all wards of seven Municipal Corporations, presidents and members of all wards of four Municipal Councils and 21 Municipal Committees.

Additionally, bypolls were held for three president seats in Municipal Council Sohna (Gurugram), Municipal Committee Assandh (Karnal) and Municipal Committee Ismailabad (Kurukshetra).

The State Election Commission of Haryana announced general elections for seven Municipal Corporations, four Municipal Councils, and 21 Municipal Committees. Simultaneously, by-elections for vacant seats in various urban local bodies were also conducted

Polling was held in seven key municipal corporations, including Faridabad, Gurugram, Hisar, Karnal, Rohtak, and Yamuna Nagar. (ANI)

