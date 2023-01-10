Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 10 (ANI): In CCTV footage, a group of miscreants who were seen ramming their car into a liquor shop near Dwarka Expressway in a bid to forcibly take liquor were arrested, according to Preetpal Sangwan, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Gurugram on Tuesday.

Sangwan said, "At around 11:30 PM, three men in a car came and behaved disrespectfully with the staff. They also threatened to hit and beat the staff post which the staff member got terrified and hid in the shop. The miscreants then brought their swipe machine out of the shop and broker it. Post that they rammed their car into the shop.

"An FIR was registered against the three men in the Rajendra Park police station under various codes and we also arrested them yesterday. They are identified as Anil, Vishal Sehrawat and Harsh. We have presented them in court and further investigation is underway," said Sangwan as he explained the legal procedures undertaken against the culprits.

The police has not found any major criminal background against them. "We have recovered a katta (local gun) and a car (Creta) from them. We are still looking into their background and if some previous criminal records come up, we will surely investigate them." (ANI)

