Imphal, May 13 (PTI) Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and several officers paid tributes to the mortal remains of BSF constable Deepak Chingakham, who succumbed to injuries sustained during cross-border firing in Jammu and Kashmir, at the Imphal airport on Tuesday.

Political leaders of several parties also placed wreaths on the body of Chingakham.

“A son of Manipur, a hero of the nation. Constable Deepak Chingakham of the 7th Battalion, BSF, laid down his life in the line of duty during a drone attack from across the border at Kharkhola BOP,” a Raj Bhavan statement said.

Manipur is currently under the President's rule.

BSF IG ID Singh said, "Deepak was a brave soldier of the BSF. We are proud that he held his responsibility as a soldier. The entire BSF stands by his family."

"We have provisions in the BSF under which eligible family members could be recruited on compassionate ground. His brother can be recruited," the Border Security Force officer said.

Chingakham joined the BSF in April 2021.

"We have lost a brave son in the service of the country. Many people from the state have contributed to various fields for the country, including defence and sports. I am sure the government and BSF will look after the family," said Congress MP Bimol Akoijam, who was also at the airport.

State Congress president Keisham Meghachandra and BJP leader K Sharat Kumar also placed wreaths on the body of Chingakham.

BJP leader and former chief minister N Biren Singh visited the residence of Chingakham (25) at Yairipok Yambem in Imphal East district in the morning.

In a social media post, Singh said, "His quiet courage and deep sense of service will always be remembered with respect. The love and pride his family holds for him are deeply moving. May his soul rest in peace, and may the family find strength in this difficult time."

The BSF constable's mortal remains were sent to his home from the airport.

Chingakham Bonibihari Singh, father of the fallen constable, on Monday said he is proud of his son's sacrifice.

"Constable Deepak Chimngakham sustained fatal injuries during cross-border firing along the International Boundary in R S Pura area, Jammu district, on May 10, and attained martyrdom on May 11," the BSF said in a social media post.

The state government on Monday announced an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased.

