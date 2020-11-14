Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 14 (ANI): Last year Vivekananda Sporting Club, the biggest organiser of Kali Puja in Guwahati, prepared an exact replica of Paris Disneyland as part of their 55th year's grand celebrations. But this year, it's simplicity at its best.

"Unlike every year, this year we have restricted ourselves to worshipping Ma Kali only. We do not have any cultural events or decorations on Diwali due to the ongoing COVID-19. Being the biggest organiser of Kali Puja (in the city), we have placed all the protocols related to the COVID-19 in place for the smooth conduct of our puja," said club secretary Shashank Chakraborty.

After the three-hour-long Kali Puja rituals at night, prasad would be distribution.

According to the head priest, the club has been doing this puja since 1964 at Vivekananda Kali Mandir, Kalapahar, in Colony Bazar. It is famous for its cultural programmes where artists come from distant places.

"We used to distribute khichdi bhog but keeping the pandemic in mind we've packed dry prasad this year," he added.

Chakraborty said they have put signboards asking people to maintain social distancing, use mask and sanitise their hands frequently. "Thermal screening and hand sanitization are mandatory at the entry gate," he added.

On the other hand, people thronged Guwahati markets on Diwali, with almost no social distancing. (ANI)

