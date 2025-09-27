Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 27 (ANI): The Hagrama Mohilary-led Bodoland People's Front (BPF) has registered a landslide victory in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections by winning 28 council seats and is set to form the next council.

According to the results shared by the Assam State Election Commission, BPF has won 28 seats, while Pramod Boro-led United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) won 7 seats, and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 5 seats.

On the other hand, Congress wasn't able to win a single seat in this election. The counting of votes for the BTC election was held on Friday (September 26).

TMC leader Sushmita Dev said that the results of the Bodo Council polls were a mandate against the BJP led state government in Assam.

"The results of Bodoland Territorial Council is a decisive mandate against the Assam government. The churning has begun in Assam against divisive politics. My gratitude to those who voted for the Trinamool Congress, the candidates and workers who fought hard in our first endeavor in the region."

In the last election, UPPL and BJP had jointly formed the BTC council. A senior leader of BPF said that it is expected that the oath-taking ceremony will take place in Kokrajhar on October 3.

Meanwhile, a total of 316 candidates contested the elections this time, across five districts, Kokrajhar, Chirang, Udalguri, Baksa, and Tamulpur, under the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

Out of a total of 40 seats, Kokrajhar district has 12 constituencies in the BTC. A total of 100 candidates contested elections in these 12 constituencies. Of these, 43 candidates contested from the Kokrajhar sub-division, 48 from the Gossaigaon sub-division, and one from Parbatjhora.

The polling for the BTC elections took place on September 22. Counting of votes for the fifth general elections of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) took place on Friday amid tight security.

Of the total 40 council constituencies, 30 are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST), five for non-STs, and the remaining five are unreserved. The BTC constituencies include 26.58 lakh voters. According to the Assam State Election Commission, there are 3279 polling stations across the 40 constituencies. (ANI)

