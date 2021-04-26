New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): In view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country, the Haj Committee of India offered various state governments to set up its Haj houses as 'COVID care centres'.

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi instructed the Haj Committee of India to support State Governments in the establishment of temporary COVID care centres at Haj Houses across the states.

"Considering the nationwide spread of COVID-19 and the possible contribution of Haj Committee of India/ State Haj Committees, Union Minister for Minority Affairs, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, has reviewed the status of the use of Haj Houses across India and instructed to help State Governments in creating temporary COVID Care Centres at Haj Houses at different locations", read the official notice by the Haj Committee of India.

"The Haj Houses which are located independently in isolated buildings can be used as COVID Care Centers. The Executive Officers are requested to take initiative and to extend all possible support to the respective States Governments in the establishment of the temporary COVID Care Centres at Haj Houses in your state," it said.

The following State Haj Committee Houses will be given to the State Governments to utilise them as temporary "Corona Care Centre": Ahmedabad (in Gujarat), Bengaluru, Calicut (in Kerala), Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Bhopal, Lucknow, Ghaziabad (in Uttar Pradesh), Nagpur, Srinagar, Chennai, Jaipur, Patna, Ranchi and Agartala.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry informed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 14.19 crore today as part of the world's largest vaccination drive, which completed 100 days yesterday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)