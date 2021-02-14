Imphal, Feb 13 (PTI) Unidentified persons hurled a hand grenade inside the office of a leading Manipuri newspaper at Keishampat in Manipur's Imphal West district on Saturday evening, police said.

However, the grenade lobbed in the office of 'Poknapham' did not explode.

Bomb experts of the state police removed the explosive weapon from the spot.

A search operation has started to find out the culprits behind the incident, police said.

No arrest was made in this connection till late night.

