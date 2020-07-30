New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Hardik Satishchandra Shah was appointed Private Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, according to a Personnel Ministry order issued on Thursday.

Shah is a 2010-batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre and is currently serving as a Deputy Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Also Read | COVID-19 Tally in Tamil Nadu Rises to 2,39,978 with 5,864 Fresh Cases: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 30, 2020.

According to the order, Shah has been appointed on co-terminus basis.

"The Appointment Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Hardik Satishchandra Shah, IAS (GJ:2010) currently serving as Deputy Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office as Private Secretary to the Prime Minister with effect from the date of assumptions of the charge of the post, on co-terminus basis, or until further order, whichever is earlier," the order reads. (ANI)

Also Read | Bakrid 2020: Assam's Kamrup Metropolitan District to Allow Only 5-Member Gathering at Mosques or Eidgahs for Namaz.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)