Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], April 17 (ANI): Heavy security was deployed across Haridwar following the incident of violence and stone-pelting in the Bhagwanpur area of the city on Saturday.

The procession in the village was being conducted on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti when the incident reportedly occurred in the late-night hours leaving numerous people injured.

The police reached the spot and took charge of the situation promptly.

"Stones were pelted by unknown persons and the search operations have begun to arrest the miscreants. Yes, injuries have been reported but no police personnel was injured in the incident. Over 60 police personnel have been deployed in the area," said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Yogendra Singh.

Singh also mentioned that he will inspect the spot again and would have a word with the locals.

Further investigations are on. (ANI)

