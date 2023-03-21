Hisar (Haryana), Mar 21 (PTI) A 19-year-old woman died after an illegal attempt at abortion went wrong in Hisar district of Haryana, police said on Tuesday.

The woman died during treatment at the Maharaja Agrasen Medical College in Agroha in Hisar district on Monday night. The police have started an investigation.

According to a press release issued by Maharaja Agrasen Medical College Director Alka Chhabra, a 19-year-old victim of "illegal abortion was referred to the college in critical condition" at 6 pm on March 16.

The woman was in septic shock and her intestines were coming out, she said, adding there were also wounds in her uterus.

She said that her intestine and uterus were operated upon in the medical college.

The woman's kidneys had also failed, she said.

The woman was kept on a ventilator and died due to multi-organ failure.

The woman was unmarried and she was four-month pregnant. On March 14, her relatives got her admitted to a private hospital here for abortion.

An attempt was made for abortion, which worsened her condition.

Seeing her deteriorating condition, she was taken to the civil hospital from where she was referred to the medical college.

