New Delhi, March 21: Earthquake tremors were felt in the national capital and adjoining areas on Tuesday evening.

Many people came to open spaces in residential buildings as tremors were felt for a while. Massive Earthquake Jolts Delhi-NCR Region; Netizens Say Tremors Felt in Kashmir and Punjab Too.

"Many of the residents of our building came to the common ground area. People were checking their phones constantly for any updates," said a local resident of Sector 22 in Noida.

