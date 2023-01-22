Panipat (Haryana) [India], January 22 (ANI): Two persons were killed and two others were seriously injured after a chemical tanker in the Sadar area of Haryana's Panipat allegedly exploded on Saturday.

The incident took place at Coco chowk near the Panipat refinery.

According to Sadar's Station House Officer (SHO), the two injured persons were undergoing treatment in a nearby civil hospital. The explosion was so severe that the shop's roof was completely damaged.

"The incident took place during the welding work. Two people died, and two others are undergoing treatment. The roof of the shop was also damaged in the blast," SHO Ramniwas, Sadar, Panipat said on Saturday.

The local persons have informed that- as soon as Somnath started the welding, a fire spark led to the blast in the gas cylinder.

SHO Ramniwas identified the deceased persons as Junaid [driver] of Uttar Pradesh's Ghatampur and Pappu [electrician] from the Gopal Colony of Panipat. Meanwhile, one person Mohammed Hussain from UP's Khatmalpur and Somnath were injured and currently undergoing treatment.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

