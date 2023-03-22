Chandigarh, Mar 22 (PTI) The Haryana Assembly on Wednesday unanimously adopted a resolution declaring the water cess proposed to be levied by Himachal Pradesh on hydropower generation in the hill state illegal and non-binding.

The official resolution, moved by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, was also supported by members of the opposition Congress, which is in power in HP.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Solapur Man Kills Cousin With Sickle on Pretext of Having Liquor Party in Alibaug Over Failure To Return Rs 1 Lakh; Arrested.

Congress MLA B B Batra's suggestion to make it "...not binding on the state of Haryana" was incorporated in the resolution.

Congress leader Kiran Choudhary said, "It pertains to Haryana and we support what is in the state's interest."

Also Read | Delhi Budget 2023: Free Public Bus Travel Facility for Women, Pilgrimage for Senior Citizens To Continue, Announces State Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot.

Speaking in the Assembly, Khattar said the House strongly opposes the HP government's move to impose water cess on hydropower projects for non-consumptive use of water for power generation.

He called the water cess illegal and called for its withdrawal.

The House also urged the central government to prevail upon the HP government "to withdraw the ordinance as the same is in violation of … Inter State Water Disputes Act, 1956."

With the proposed levy, there will be an additional financial burden of up to Rs 1,200 crore per annum on partner states out of which around Rs 336 crore will have to be shouldered by Haryana, said Khattar reading out the resolution.

The levy is not only an infringement of the exclusive rights of the state over its natural resources, but will also result in additional financial burden for generation of power resulting in the higher cost of generation of electricity, said the Chief Minister.

"The levy of water cess by Government of Himachal Pradesh is against the provision of the Inter State Water Dispute Act, 1956. The State of Haryana through the Bhakra Beas Management Projects is already liberal to release 7.19 per cent of electricity of the composite share of Haryana and Punjab to HP," he said.

HP's water resources are now the government's property, while any proprietary, riparian, or usage rights with any individual, group, company, corporation, society or community are deemed to be terminated, the resolution passed by the Haryana assembly said.

According to the resolution, the House recognises the right of Haryana over the use of water flowing into the state for all purposes. All Bhakra Beas Management Board projects which have since been constructed with investment made by Haryana with other partner states, largely happened to be situated within the territory jurisdiction of Himachal.

A similar resolution was passed Wednesday by Punjab assembly, which argued that with the new cess, the state will face an additional burden of Rs 500 crore.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)