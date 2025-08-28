Chandigarh, August 28: Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday implemented Deendayal Lado Laxmi Yojana for social security and respect of women. It will be launched on September 25, 2025, the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay. Under this scheme, eligible women will receive a monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,100.

"On September 25, 2025, all our sisters who are 13 years of age or above will get the benefit of this scheme. Both married and unmarried women will benefit from this. In the first phase, we have included those families whose family income is less than one lakh rupees. In the coming time, other income groups will also be included in this scheme in a phased manner," CM Saini said while addressing the cabinet briefing. Ladli Behna Yojana 27th Kist Released: MP CM Mohan Yadav Transfers INR 1,500 to 1.27 Crore Women With Special Raksha Bandhan Gift; Know How To Check Instalment Status at cmladlibahna.mp.gov.in.

CM Saini also said that to avail the benefits of the scheme, it will be necessary for the unmarried applicant or the husband of the married applicant to be a resident of Haryana for the last 15 years. "There is no restriction on the number of women in a family under this scheme. If there are three eligible women in a family, then all three women will get the benefit of Deendayal Lado Laxmi Yojana," Haryana CM added.

Meanwhile, Haryana CM on Wednesday announced the waiver of stamp duty on houses allotted under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), Mukhyamantri Shahri Awas Yojana, Mukhyamantri Gramin Awas Yojana, and on residential plots up to 100 yards. Making the announcement in the Assembly, CM Saini said that the beneficiaries of all these housing schemes and holders of small residential plots would no longer be required to pay stamp duty. Ladli Behna Yojana Monthly Aid To Be INR 1,500 After Diwali, Says Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav.

On Tuesday, during the ongoing Assembly session, the Chief Minister had defended his government's record on law and order, asserting that the rule of law firmly governs the state and that no criminal, however influential, would be spared. Saini accused the Opposition of deliberately testing the patience of the Speaker and misleading people with selective allegations, while maintaining that crime in Haryana has consistently shown a downward trend under his government's tenure.

Saini said his government had declared a policy of "zero tolerance" against crime in its very first cabinet meeting on October 18, 2024, and warned criminals then that they must either reform or be reformed by the state. "The law reigns supreme in Haryana, not the prisoners," the Chief Minister declared, adding that FIR registration, once obstructed during the Congress regime, has today become a transparent process that has strengthened public faith in the police.

Citing statistics, Saini claimed that the state has witnessed a steady decline in major crimes over the last ten years of the BJP's rule, compared to the decade under the Congress. He pointed out that under Congress's rule between 2004 and 2014, rape cases tripled -- from 386 in 2004 to 1,174 by 2014. He also recalled the shameful tag of female foeticide that Haryana carried before 2014, saying that the launch of the "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" campaign by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Panipat on January 22, 2015, had helped improve the sex ratio from 871 to 910 girls per 1,000 boys. "This stigma of female foeticide has been wiped out under our government," CM Saini said.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)