Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 14 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday paid tributes to the soldiers who laid their lives in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack.

Taking to Twitter Khattar said, "Millions of salutes and heartfelt tribute to the immortal sacrifice of the brave sons of Mother India who were martyred in the cowardly terrorist attack of Pulwama. The martyrdom of those brave soldiers will always inspire all of us countrymen to protect the motherland."

Congress senior leader Digvijay Singh also paid tribute to the martyrs of the Pulwama attack.

He said, " Today we pay homage to the 40 CRPF martyrs who died because of the blatant Intelligence Failure in Pulwama. I hope all the martyred Families have been suitably rehabilitated."

On this day in 2019, at least 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel lost their lives after a suicide bomber drove a car laden with explosives into the security force convoy.

The attack was carried out by the Pakistani terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed, which is led by Masood Azhar based in Bahawalpur.

Striking back, on February 26, 2019, Indian Air Force fighter jets targetted an advanced terror training camp of Jaish-e-Mohammed in Pakistan's Balakot.

The day after, Islamabad attempted to target Indian military installations but was thwarted by the IAF. (ANI)

