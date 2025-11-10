New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Delhi on Monday and stated that he received his guidance and blessings.

During their meeting, the Chief Minister discussed various public welfare schemes and development projects being implemented in the state.

In a post on X, Nayab Singh Saini said, "Today, I had the privilege of meeting the esteemed and successful Prime Minister Shri @NarendraModi ji in Delhi and received his guidance and blessings. On behalf of all family members of Haryana, a divine idol of Lord Shri Krishna, the Yogeshwar, was respectfully presented to him"

"During this time, there was a detailed discussion on the public welfare schemes and development projects being implemented in the state. With the mantra of the Honourable Prime Minister ji - "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas" - the state of Haryana is continuously advancing towards progress and prosperity," wrote Saini.

Prime Minister's Office in a statement said that Chief Minister of Haryana Nayab Saini met the Prime Minister Narendra Modi today in New Delhi.

The Prime Minister posted on X: "Chief Minister of Haryana, Shri @NayabSainiBJP met Prime Minister @narendramodi."

Earlier in the day, CM Saini said in a post on X, "I earnestly listened to the problems of my fellow family members from Haryana who attended the meeting of the 'District Public Relations and Grievance Redressal Committee' held in Gurugram"

"A total of 17 agenda items were presented in today's meeting. After hearing the citizens' problems, their solutions were provided on the spot, and necessary directions were also issued to the concerned officials," the post added. (ANI)

