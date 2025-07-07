Chandigarh, Jul 7 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, while paying rich tributes to Baba Lakhi Shah Banjara, announced that the state government will beautify Baba Lakhi Shah Bawdi located in Kurukshetra's Ishargarh village.

A community centre will also be constructed in his name in the village.

He also announced that, with the consent of the community, a 'chowk' (roundabout) and a road in the state will be named after Baba Lakhi Shah Banjara, a devout Sikh who lived during the time of the ninth Sikh Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Saini made these announcements while addressing the state-level function organised at his official residence here on the occasion of an event to mark birth anniversary celebration of Baba Lakhi Shah Banjara, an official statement said.

While extending heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of Baba Lakhi Shah Banjara Jayanti, the CM said that he was a true devotee, and a brave warrior who etched an immortal saga in history.

Saini stated that Baba Lakhi Shah Banjara taught us an important lesson that history is also shaped through selfless acts of sacrifice, courage, and service to society.

He stated that when we speak of India's rich culture, diversity, and tradition of sacrifice, the memory of many great heroes comes to mind - those who gave everything to protect the nation and religion.

He said Baba Lakhi Shah Banjara was one such hero. He was a devout Sikh "who set an extraordinary example of Guru Bhakti and courage, one that will be remembered for generations".

The CM said that the sacrifices of Baba Lakhi Shah Banjara are written in golden letters in Sikh history. He bravely fought against the Mughals and made extraordinary sacrifices to protect the religion.

He added that the Banjara community is a resilient, hardworking, and self-respecting community that has not only contributed significantly to the country's economy through trade and commerce but has also played a vital role in national defense.

Saini stated that great men do not belong to any one religion or caste, they belong to all of humanity.

"It is our collective responsibility to preserve and honour their legacy. In this spirit, the government is working to spread the teachings and messages of saints and great personalities through the Sant-Mahapurush Vichar Samman and Prasar Yojana," he said.

He added that, to uphold the ideals of equality promoted by these great figures, the government has introduced several welfare schemes aimed at improving the standard of living for the poorest sections of society.

The Banjara community is also benefiting from these initiatives, he added.

He further said that the government is committed to uplifting the most marginalized and deprived sections of society.

