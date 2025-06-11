Jhajjar (Haryana) [India], June 11 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of a 225-bed modern hospital at Jatela Dham in village Majra (Dubaldhan), in Jhajjar district of Haryana, on the occasion of the 225th Nirvana Day of Swami Nitanand Ji.

According to the release, on the occasion, the Chief Minister also inaugurated the Swami Nitanand Ashram Gaushala and planted saplings to promote environmental conservation.

He also announced Rs 31 lakh from his discretionary fund for the hospital project. Additionally, Cabinet Ministers Arvind Sharma and Krishan Kumar Bedi contributed Rs 11 lakh each from their respective discretionary funds.

Extending greetings on the occasion of Purnima, CM Saini said that Jatela Dham has emerged as a confluence of faith, service, and environmental commitment and described the Dham as a spiritual hub flourishing under the guidance of saints.

The Chief Minister stated that under the leadership of saints like Swami Nitanand Ji, society is guided towards righteousness, making all goals achievable and urged the people to imbibe the values preached by Swami Nitanand Ji, noting the mission's ongoing efforts to eradicate social evils.

Speaking at the inauguration of the hospital's first phase, he said the institution will be a true temple of humanitarian service, set to benefit not just Jhajjar but also surrounding regions. He added that every district in Haryana will soon have modern and well-equipped hospitals.

Highlighting healthcare initiatives, the Chief Minister said the state government is committed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas.' He referred to schemes like Chirayu Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, free dialysis in government hospitals, and Nirogi Haryana. He also noted that Rs 10,159 crore has been allocated to the health sector for the current financial year.

He stated that Haryana is the first state to provide free medicines for Hepatitis B and C and is in the process of establishing medical colleges in every district, increasing the total number to 15. The Chief Minister highlighted the National Cancer Institute at Badhsa in Jhajjar and shared that over 1.33 crore Chirayu cards have been issued in the state.

Addressing environmental concerns, CM Saini commended Jatela Dham's initiative to plant approximately 82,125 saplings and reaffirmed the government's dedication to environmental protection. He mentioned that under the 'Ek Ped Maa ke Naam' campaign, Haryana planted over 1.87 crore saplings in the first phase and aims to plant another 1.82 crore in the second phase.

A large number of Veer Naris attended the event and presented a Sindoor plant to the Chief Minister as a token of patriotism. CM Saini acknowledged Jhajjar as a land of brave soldiers and lauded its strong sense of nationalism and service.

Also present at the event were Co-operation Minister Arvind Sharma, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Krishan Kumar Bedi, MLAs Rajesh Joon, Sunil Sangwan, Umed Patuwas, Kanwar Singh Yadav, BJP National Secretary Om Prakash Dhankhar, BJP State President Mohan Lal Kaushik, Mahant Rajendra Das, Swami Suryanand Ji Maharaj, and Swami Ramanand Saraswati Ji Maharaj, among others. (ANI)

