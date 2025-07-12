Kaithal (Haryana) [India], July 12 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that under PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, the government has set a target of installing 2 kW solar systems free of cost on the rooftops of 1 lakh Antyodaya families across the state.

Once the target of 1 lakh installations is achieved, an additional 1 lakh families will be included in the next phase of the scheme, the CM said.

So far, 26,000 families have availed the benefits of this scheme, including 1,707 families in Kaithal district alone, according to an official statement from the state government.

The Chief Minister made these remarks while addressing the public in Peoda village, Kaithal district, where he had arrived to attend a program organized under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana. On this occasion, the Chief Minister announced a grant of Rs 21 lakh for development works in the village.

During his visit, CM Saini inspected a solar rooftop system installed at the residence of a scheme beneficiary and interacted with the family to understand the benefits they are receiving.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister highlighted that the scheme was launched in Haryana from Kaithal district, and he was pleased to personally witness its successful implementation. He said that the solar rooftop systems are not only promoting green energy but are also significantly reducing electricity bills for the people. He urged the people to come forward and take maximum advantage of the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana to minimize their electricity expenses.

The Chief Minister added that both the Central and State Governments are providing subsidies for installing solar systems for families with an annual income of up to Rs 1.80 lakh.

This has helped thousands of households reduce their dependency on conventional electricity and gain relief from hefty power bills. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for conceptualizing and launching this people-centric scheme, and congratulated all beneficiaries who have already availed its benefits.

Saini also highlighted the success of the Mhara Gaon Jagmag Gaon Yojana, under which more than 5,800 out of 6,500 villages in the state are now receiving 24-hour electricity supply. He encouraged residents of the remaining villages to come forward and enroll under this scheme.

Saini said, "prior to 2014, the government arbitrarily imposed surcharges on electricity bills, which led to significantly higher costs for consumers. Current government has provided substantial relief to consumers by waiving surcharges."

He appealed to the citizens to actively participate in the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana. (ANI)

