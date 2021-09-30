Chandigarh, Sep 30 (PTI) A group of farmers on Thursday jumped over police barricades in a bid to march towards the venue of a BJP meeting in Karnal's Indri, police said.

Among those present at the meeting were Indri MLA Ram Kumar Kashyap and senior state BJP leader Pawan Saini.

Also Read | School Teachers, Staff Should Get Vaccinated Before October 15: Directorate of Education.

Farmers, who are protesting against the central farm laws, have been opposing public functions of the BJP-JJP combine in Haryana.

The protesters had gathered in large numbers even before the BJP leaders arrived at the venue.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: Man Burns Wife to Death After Giving Her Sleeping Pills, Later Elopes With Nursing Student.

Some farm union leaders told reporters that they wanted to hold a peaceful protest and show black flags to BJP leaders, but police allegedly tried to stop and confine them to a particular spot.

Expressing their unhappiness, the protesters then tried to march towards the venue.

“We wanted to hold a peaceful protest, but police today again wanted to create a situation of confrontation as was witnessed when they lathicharged farmers at Bastara toll plaza in Karnal recently,” said a farm union leader. PTI SUN VSD

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)