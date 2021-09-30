Chennai, September 30: A shocking incident has come to light from Tamil Nadu where a man allegedly killed his wife by feeding her sleeping pills and then eloped with a nursing student from Porur. According to a report by TOI, the accused has been identified as 30-year-old Sathyamurthy, who runs a car driving school in Tirupathur. The report states that that on September 25, he fed his 25-year-old wife Divya sleeping pills after dinner and then burnt her to death. As per details by Police, the man then took his three-year-old daughter and escaped from his house. The nursing student is a close relative of his wife Divya.

The incident came to light after the neighbours alerted the Police after seeing the house being engulfed in smoke. They rushed to the house only to see the woman dead with severe burn injuries. The report states that the man shot a video and uploaded it stating that both his kidneys were not functioning well as he would not live long, he decided to kill his wife as she would not be happy with him. Police suspect that the man murdered his wife to be able to elope with the student. Mumbai Man Sexually Assaults His 16-Year-Old Niece, Elopes With Her to Pune; Gets 10 Years Rigorous Imprisonment.

The man ended the video saying that he was going to end his life with his child and asked his relatives not to look for him. Meanwhile, the father of a nursing student from Tirupathur received information that she was absent from her class for the past two days. Following his complaint, police saw the CCTV footage from the student's college in Porur and saw Sathyamurthy accompanying the nursing student. Their mobile phones remain switched off while the whereabouts of the child is not known.

