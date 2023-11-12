Rewari (Haryana) [India], November 12 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a napkin manufacturing company near Raliawas village in Haryana's Rewari district on Saturday night.

Upon receiving the information, a team of fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.

Also Read | 'Thank You Hyderabad': PM Narendra Modi's Rally Captures Emotional Moments, Attacks on Opposition, BJP's Commitment for Telangana Assembly Polls.

However, at the time of writing this story, no casualties were reported.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Congress Leader Palwai Sravanthi Quits Party Over Denial of Ticket Ahead of Polls.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)