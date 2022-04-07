Chandigarh, Apr 7 (PTI) The Haryana government on Thursday issued transfer and posting orders of 13 IAS officers with immediate effect.

The names included Vinay Singh, Director General and Secretary, Sainik and Ardh Sainik Welfare Department. He has been given the additional charge of the Secretary, Irrigation and Water Resources Department.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: 5-Year-Old Dies in Accident in Dwarka, Family Alleges Murder in Road Rage.

Ashima Brar, Deputy Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, has been re-designated as the Additional Principal Secretary to Chief Minister. She has also been posted as the Secretary, Human Resources Department, an official statement.

Rajnarayan Kaushik, Special Secretary and Director, Information Technology, Electronics and Communication Department, has been posted as the Transport Commissioner and Special Secretary, Transport Department.

Also Read | 'Hindi Should Be an Alternative Language to English', Says Home Minister Amit Shah.

Dhirendra Khadgata, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar, has been posted as the Director, Development and Panchayats Department, and the Director and Special Secretary, Rural Development Department.

Monika Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, Faridabad City Transport Service Ltd, has been posted as the Administrator, Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), Rohtak, and the Additional Director, Urban Estate, Rohtak.

Mohd Imran Raza, Administrator, HSVP, Rohtak, has been posted as the Additional Deputy Commissioner and District Citizen Resources Information Officer, Faridabad.

Neha Singh, District Municipal Commissioner, Sirsa, has been posted as the Additional Deputy Commissioner and District Citizen Resources Information Officer, Rewari.

Swapnil Ravindra Patil, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Hisar, has been posted as the Additional Deputy Commissioner and District Citizen Resources Information Officer, Rewari.

Dr Vaishali Sharma, Additional Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Gurugram, has been posted as the Additional Deputy Commissioner and the District Citizen Resources Information Officer, Karnal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)