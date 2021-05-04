Chandigarh, May 4 (PTI) The Haryana government is going to launch a web portal which will have information on medical oxygen and bed status across all districts and other relevant details, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Tuesday.

Khattar held a virtual meeting with the mayor and the councillors of Gurgaon during the day and sought feedback and suggestions from them on the arrangements made by the state government to tackle the COVID-19 situation in the city.

According to an official statement, the chief minister informed the meeting that the state government is soon going to create a state-level portal which will have information related to oxygen, bed status, etc of all districts.

Khattar also said that the rates of beds and ambulances in all private hospitals have been capped.

If any hospital or ambulance charges more than the fixed rates from patients, the government will take strict action against them, he added.

"Rates of certain medicines and daily-use items have also been fixed. Municipal councillors are also public representatives, if they get any complaint regarding overcharging, then they should immediately bring this to the notice of the government, and strict action will be taken against those found guilty," the chief minister said.

Gurgaon is the hardest-hit district in the state and has been reporting more than 4,000 COVID-19 cases daily.

