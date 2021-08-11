Chandigarh, Aug 10 (PTI) The Haryana government on Tuesday said women and children up to 15 years will be provided free travel facility in state buses on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan so that sisters can visit their brothers' homes and tie 'rakhi'.

Buses will run at 50 per cent of their seating capacity, it said.

Also Read | Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 With Under-Display Selfie Camera Launched; Check Prices, Features & Specifications.

Haryana Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma said the government has been providing free travel facility to women and children up to the age of 15 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan for several years.

"But last year it was not possible due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since there has been a significant decline in the number of COVID-19 cases, it has been decided to continue this facility," he said in a statement.

Also Read | Doodh Duronto: Over 10 Crore Litres of Milk Transported by Special Trains From Andhra Pradesh to Delhi.

The minister said buses will run at 50 per cent of their seating capacity.

Those travelling in buses will have to follow all COVID-19 protocols including wearing face masks, Sharma said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)