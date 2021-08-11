The Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi on Tuesday finally took wraps off the highly-anticipated Mix 4 flagship smartphone. It's the first commercial smartphone from the brand with an under-display camera, thanks to a new camera technology that hides the front-facing sensor under the display. Xiaomi calls this technology - 'Camera Under Panel (CUP)'. Alongside the Mi Mix 4, Xiaomi also unveiled five new products at the event, including Mi Pad 5, Mi Pad 5 Pro, Xiaomi Sound smart speaker, Mi TV Master 77-inch and Mi TV 6 OLED TVs. Redmi Note 10 JE With Triple Rear Cameras Launched; Check Price, Features & Specifications

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

The newly launched Mi Mix 4 is offered in four variants - 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB. It comes in three colours - Ceramic Black, Ceramic White, and Ceramic Grey. The handset will be made available for purchase in China starting August 16, 2021. The company will start accepting pre-bookings for the phone from Tuesday onwards.

As for prices, the base 8GB + 128GB variant costs CNY 4,999 (around Rs 57,400), while an 8GB + 256GB model is priced at CNY 5,299 (Rs 60,800). The bigger 12GB + 256GB version will retail at CNY 5,799 (Rs 66,600). The top-of-the-line 12GB + 512GB model is priced at CNY 6,299 (Rs 72,300).

As far as specifications are concerned, the Mi Mix 4 sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support. The curved display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. It comes powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

For optics, there is a triple camera module at the back, which consists of a 108MP primary sensor accompanied by a 13MP telephoto lens and an 8MP ultra-wide shooter. It also gets a 20MP front sensor for selfies and video calls. It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with up to 120W wired charging support. There's also a provision for 50W wireless charging. It boots on Android 11 with MIUI.

