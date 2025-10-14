Chandigarh [India], October 14 (ANI): Following the suspicious death of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar at his residence in Chandigarh, the 31-member committee on Tuesday announced to submit a memorandum to the Haryana Governor in the IPS Y Puran Kumar death case citing inaction by state and Chandigarh administration.

Committee spokesperson Jai Narayan, addressing a press conference on Tuesday, stated that they had given the Haryana government a two-day ultimatum and had two demands. He mentioned that if their demands are not met, the committee will later declare its final decision.

Narayan also raised the issue of ASI's death in Rohtak on Tuesday. Narayan said that both the officials were from the Haryana government, and still no action has been taken in both the cases.

Earlier on Tuesday, the body of a police personnel was found under suspicious circumstances in a room built near an agricultural field in the Ladhot village of Rohtak.

According to Superintendent of Police Rohtak, Surendra Singh Bhoria, the victim was identified as Sandeep, who worked as an Assistant Sub-Inspector in Haryana Police. He stated that the forensic team has been called to the incident site and an investigation is underway.

"This was a hardworking ASI of our Police Department, Sandeep. He was very honest. His body has been found. A forensic team has been called here and an investigation is being carried out. He was posted in Cyber Cell," Bhoria told reporters.

"It has been unanimously decided that the Haryana government and Chandigarh administration are given a 48-hour ultimatum. Both officers were of the Haryana government. Haryana government has not taken any action yet. In the other case, the FIR is registered in Chandigarh. A 48-hour ultimatum was given to the Chandigarh administration that if our demand is not met, then we will declare our final decision," Jai Narayan told reporters.

The spokesperson stated that the committee had presented two demands to the Haryana government, which included the removal of the Rohtak SP and the Haryana DGP. He noted that the government has sent the DGP on leave but has not been suspended.

"We had two demands from the Haryana government; two officers are responsible in this case. SP Rohtak and Haryana DGP. Haryana government sent the DGP on leave and a DGP in charge has been appointed. He has not been suspended. Tomorrow we will give a memorandum to the Chandigarh Governor demanding that he take strict action," he said.

Deceased officer Puran Kumar allegedly shot himself at his residence in Chandigarh on October 7, and in the "final note" he left behind, he accused eight senior cops, including Haryana Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur, of "blatant caste-based discrimination, targeted mental harassment, public humiliation and atrocities."

Meanwhile, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister Chirag Paswan and Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal met family members of Y Puran Kumar.

Rahul Gandhi offered his condolences to his family members, acknowledging Puran Kumar's services and integrity in public life.

Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday called for urgent action in the case of a Haryana IPS officer who recently died by suicide, stressing that the matter is not just affecting one family but "millions of Dalits" across the country. Meanwhile, Chirag Paswan assured the family members that their demands will be fulfilled and action will be taken without delay.

Earlier in the day, IPS officer Om Prakash Singh took charge as the Haryana Director General of Police as he reached the police headquarters in Panchkula on Tuesday.

OP Singh has been given additional charge as the Haryana DGP after Shatrujeet Kapur was placed on leave earlier on Tuesday, amidst the ongoing probe in IPS officer Y Puran Kumar's death case, who died under suspicious circumstances on October 7 at his Chandigarh residence.

The Chandigarh Police has issued a notice to IAS officer Amneet P. Kumar, wife of late IPS officer Y. Puran Kumar, seeking the laptop belonging to her deceased husband.

According to police, the laptop is considered a crucial piece of evidence in the ongoing investigation into the IPS officer's death. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case believes that the device may hold vital information, including the original draft of the alleged suicide note found on it.

Police sources revealed that the laptop is intended to be sent to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) for digital examination to verify the authenticity of the suicide note. Investigators aim to confirm whether the note was indeed written by IPS Puran Kumar himself and created on his own laptop.

The same laptop reportedly contains a saved draft of the suicide note, which the police believe was sent via email by the officer before his death. The SIT also aims to determine how many people received the note, the exact time it was sent, and when each recipient accessed the email.

As of now, IAS officer Amneet P. Kumar has not yet handed over her late husband's laptop to the investigating team.

Police officials maintain that retrieving and examining the device is essential to establish the sequence of events leading up to the officer's death. (ANI)

