Chandigarh, May 16 (PTI) A total of 577 complaints have been disposed of out of 1,640 that were pending disposal during the previous financial year, Haryana Lokayukta Justice (retd) Hari Pal Verma said on Tuesday.

Most of the complaints were related to corruption in the police department, he said, adding such complaints are sent to the DGP Vigilance for preliminary investigation.

The employee against whom the complaint is made is also given an opportunity to be heard, Verma said.

The Lokayukta has issued general instructions to record annual property details of each employee of the police department, an official statement said.

The complaints of the Development and Panchayats Department are usually related to various illegal possessions in rural areas, action on which is ensured after hearing both the parties, he said.

The Lokayukta said that one-acre plot has been provided by Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran for construction of the Lokayukta building in Panchkula, which will likely be built in the next two years.

Verma said the Lokayukta of Haryana will grow more efficient if it gets more power like the Lokayuktas of Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka, the statement said.

