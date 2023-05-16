Mumbai, May 16: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will declare the RBSE Class 8th exam result 2023 tomorrow, May 17. The RBSE Class 8th exam result 2023 will be announced tomorrow at around 12 noon. The news was confirmed by Bulaki Das Kalla, Education minister of Rajasthan who tweeted the date and time for the RBSE 8th board results 2023.

Once declared, candidates who appeared for the RBSE Class 8th examination can visit the official websites of the Rajasthan Board at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in to check and download their exam results. This year, around 13 lakh students appeared for the RBSE class 8th examination in the state. CUET UG 2023 Exam City Slip Released at cuet.samarth.ac.in; Common University Entrance Test Exam To Begin on May 21, Know Steps To Download.

Steps To Check Rajasthan Board Class 8th Result 2023:

Visit the official websites at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in

Click on the "RBSE Board 8th Result 2023" link on the homepage

Enter using your login details and other credentials

Next, click on submit

Your RBSE Class 8th board result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Check the exam result thoroughly

Take a printout for future reference

This year, the Rajasthan Education Department conducted the RBSE Class 8th Result 2023 in April. Besides the RBSE Class 8th Result 2023, the education department is also likely to announce the RBSE Class 5th Result 2023 this week. WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023 Date: West Bengal Class 10th Board Exam Results To Be Declared on May 19 at wbresults.nic.in; Know Steps To Check Scorecard.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) announced the Class 10 board exam results today, May 16. The HBSE 10th Result 2023 or matric exam results were declared at around 3.30 pm. Students who appeared for the Haryana Board Class 10th examination can visit the official website of the Haryana Board at bseh.org.in to check their exam results.

