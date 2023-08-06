Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 6 (ANI): Amid the violent clashes that broke out in Haryana, people have gathered in Gurugram for the ‘Mahapanchayat’ at Tighar village.

The Hindu Samaj has called for the Mahapanchayat on Sunday.

Also Read | No-Confidence Motion Against Modi Government To Be Moved On August 8 by Congress-Led Opposition in Lok Sabha.

Haryana Police have deployed heavy security at Tighar village in Gurugram ahead of this Mahapanchayat.

ACP DLF Gurugram, Vikas Kaushik while speaking to ANI has said that, "Gurugram is peaceful and no incident has been reported for the last 2-3 days. We feel that today's Panchayat will be carried out peacefully."

Also Read | Slovenia Floods: ‘Worst Natural Disaster’ Claims Four Lives.

Police further said that they expect around 500-1000 people to gather here.

" We have had talks with all sides. They have assured us that the Panchayat will happen peacefully...500-1000 people are expected to come for the Panchayat..." ACP said.

Meanwhile, the Haryana government on Sunday announced that mobile internet services will remain suspended in the Nuh district till August 8.

The order passed by the Haryana Home Secretary stated that the conditions in the district remain critical and tense.

Violence had broken out between two groups on July 31 in Haryana's Nuh district, on Monday in Nuh that claimed the lives of six people including two Home Guards.

Earlier on Friday, Haryana police said that as many as 141 people have been arrested and 55 FIRs registered in connection with the violence and rioting at Haryana's Nuh district on Monday.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday, while alleging a bigger conspiracy behind the violence, said the culprits will not be spared.

"The culprits will not be spared. Whoever masterminded the violence will also pay. The rioters will be made to pay for the damage to public property," Vij added.

The Home Minister informed further, "I would urge one and all to maintain peace and harmony. State police personnel and central paramilitary forces are deployed in adequate numbers to ensure peace. The situation is under control."

"I would also request people to refrain from posting any offensive or inflammatory content on social media. We have formed an inquiry committee, which is keeping an eye on each and every activity on social media. The matter is being investigated thoroughly," Vij added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)