Ambala (Haryana) [India], February 7 (ANI): Haryana Minister Anil Vij on Friday called for action against those responsible for facilitating the illegal immigration of Indian nationals to the United States.

Vij was responding to Deepender Hooda's statement on Indian citizens deported from the US in which Hooda has termed the handcuffing of Indian nationals deported in a US Air Force aircraft an insult to the entire country.

"Those who have been deported had gone (to the US) illegally. Cases should be registered against those who helped these people go abroad illegally," said Haryana Minister Anil Vij while speaking to the media.

Meanwhile, Karnal DSP Rajiv Kumar provided further details, confirming that an FIR had been filed against agents allegedly facilitating illegal immigration.

"In the plane which came a day before yesterday, there were 7 men from Karnal. Out of the 7 men, 3 men have given complaints over illegal immigration. FIR has been registered in the matter and investigation is underway. 144 FIRs are already registered in similar cases in 2024. Around 83 agents involved in illegal immigration were arrested earlier and LoC issues against 37 agents who are abroad...," said DSP Rajiv Kumar.

The matter pertains to the deportation of over 100 Indian nationals. A US Air Force plane carrying Indian citizens who allegedly illegally migrated to the US arrived in Punjab's Amritsar on Wednesday.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said that it is the obligation of all nations to take back their nationals if they are found to be residing there illegally and said that the Indian government is engaging the US government to ensure that the deportees are not mistreated in any manner.

In his statement in Rajya Sabha, Jaishankar said that deportations by the US are organised and executed by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the standard operating procedure for deportation by aircraft used by ICE is effective from 2013. He said that there has been no change from past procedures for the flight undertaken by the US on February 5.

Jaishankar said, "Deportations by the US are organised and executed by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) authorities. The standard operating procedure for deportation by aircraft used by ICE has been effective since 2012. I repeat, that is effective from 2012 and provides for the use of restraints.

However, we have been informed by ICE that women and children are not restrained. Further, the needs of deportees including during transit, related to food and other necessities, including possible medical emergencies are attended to. During toilet breaks, deportees are temporarily unrestrained if needed in that regard." (ANI)

