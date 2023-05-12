Chandigarh, May 12 (PTI) Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Friday wrote to the chief secretary for setting up an NRI grievance redressal cell here to safeguard the interests of the state's natives living abroad, an official statement said.

"It has come to my notice that some people of Haryana who are living abroad have grievances related to various departments of the state like police department, health department or any other department, for the solution of which they have to face a lot of trouble," the letter to the chief secretary read.

"Sometimes they (NRIs) do not even know which officer of the department to approach for resolving their problems. Even if such complainants/applicants come to India from abroad, they come only for a short time limit," he said.

The minister urged the chief secretary to constitute the NRI grievance redressal cell for easy follow-up and resolution of complaints/applications of NRIs (non resident Indians) in the state.

"With this, the NRIs can easily get information about the action taken in relation to their complaints/applications and their solution under one roof within the prescribed time limit," he added.

