Mumbai, May 12: Areas on some parts of Khairani Road in east Mumbai’s Kurla L ward will have to face water supply disruptions on every Saturday till May 27, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. The water supply will be affected as the BMC will carry out work on fortifying the 1200mm diameter underground water channel between Tukaram bridge and Jungleshwar Mahadev temple on Khairani Road.

Mumbailive reported that there will no water supply in Sangharsh Nagar, Loyalka Compound, Subhash Nagar, Bhanushaliwadi, Yadav Nagar, Durgamata Mandir, Kulkarni Wadi, D'Souza Compound, Laxminarayan Road, Josh Nagar, and Azad Marpet area of Kurla for three consecutive Saturdays. Thane Water Cut News Update: 12-Hour Water Cut for Parts of Diva and Mumbra on May 10 Due To Repair Works.

The BMC said that it will take 10 days to complete the whole work. The seven days of work have been completed in a phase-wise manner while the remaining work will be finished in three consecutive days. The work will be carried out between 1 pm on Friday to 5 am on Sunday. Gurgaon Water Cut: Water Supply To Remain Suspended for 24 Hours Due to Connection Work of Newly Laid Pipeline at Signature Tower; Check List of Affected Areas, Dates and Timings.

Moreover, the BMC has urged local residents to use water sparingly and made an appeal to boil water every Sunday as a precaution.

Meanwhile, the Pune Municipal Corporation has also announced weekly water cuts in the city in view of likely water shortage due to less rain forecast this Monsoon. The water supply to most parts of the city will not be available on Thursdays.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2023 07:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).