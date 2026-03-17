Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], March 17 (ANI): Voting for the Rajya Sabha elections has been halted due to objections to two Congress votes. BJP's Gaurav Gautam and Kishan Bedi have objected to both votes. Congress has also objected to Minister Anil Vij's vote.

The counting has been halted for over an hour. Gaurav Gautam is also the polling agent for the BJP, and Kishan Bedi is the election agent for the BJP.

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On the counting for the Rajya Sabha elections being halted, Leader of the Opposition in the Haryana Assembly and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda says, "Permission needs to be taken from the Election Commission of India before starting the counting..."

On the Rajya Sabha elections, Haryana BJP President Mohan Lal Badoli said, "It seems some miracle will happen in this voting of Haryana. Our demand is that elections should be held fairly. We demand that if anyone has made a mistake in any way, their mistakes should also be investigated. We challenged two votes; they (Congress) challenged one vote in the same way..."

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Meanwhile, in the elections, Haryana Congress MLA Geeta Bhukkal said, "Our Congress seat is absolutely certain. The BJP tried its best, and they are in power. The Election Commission is under pressure from the government somewhere. No objections were made at that time. There was no spontaneous reaction, no objections. When they realised that Congress was winning the elections convincingly, they filed objections. We also filed an objection regarding Anil Vij's vote... Wherever Congress or the opposition is winning, they have adopted tactics to delay election results. So, the objections filed here went to the Election Commission of India."

"We hope a fair report and video are sent from here so that they can give a fair decision. It is the Election Commission's duty to conduct free and fair elections. Our candidate, Karmveer Singh Baudh, will comfortably win the seat...," she added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)