Chandigarh, Jun 23 (PTI) Haryana on Wednesday reported 19 coronavirus-related deaths which raised the toll to 9,314, while 174 fresh cases pushed the infection count to to 7,67,900, according to an official bulletin.

The new fatalities include two each from Gurugram, Panipat and Hisar districts, the health department's daily bulletin said.

Jind reported 27 fresh cases and Palwal 20.

The number of active cases stands at 2,160. The recovery count reached 7,56,426 in Haryana which has a Covid recovery rate of 98.51 per cent, according to the bulletin.

The cumulative positivity rate was 7.82 per cent, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)