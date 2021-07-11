Chandigarh, Jul 11 (PTI) Haryana reported 36 COVID-19 cases and eight fatalities on Sunday, pushing the state's infection tally to 7,69,279 and its death toll to 9,550.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the latest deaths include two from Nuh and one each from Hisar, Panipat and Kurukshetra districts.

Among the fresh cases, seven were from Gurgaon and six from Karnal, it showed.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 939.

A total of 7,58,790 patients have recovered from the disease in the state, and the recovery rate was 98.64 percent, the bulletin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)