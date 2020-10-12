Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], October 12 (ANI): Haryana reported 1065 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the total cases in the state to 1,42,155.

A total of 1,30,003 patients have been discharged so far, after recovering from the disease while 1579 have succumbed to the virus. The active Covid-19 cases in the state are 10,573, as per the state's Health Department.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh: ‘Special’ Bottle Gourds Sold to Srisailam Temple Devotees For Lakhs of Rupees, 21 Arrested For Cheating.

In Haryana, the COVID-19 positivity rate is 6.46 per cent, the recovery rate is 91.45 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.11 per cent. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)