Chandigarh, Aug 9 (PTI) Nine more COVID-19 deaths were reported in Haryana on Sunday, taking the toll to 483 as 792 fresh cases of the infection pushed the total in the state to 41,635.

Of the total number of cases, 10,129 were reported in Faridabad, making it the worst-hit district in the state.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: 4 BJP Leaders Resign Hours After Terrorists Attack Party Worker in Badgam.

According to the Health department's daily bulletin, five fatalities were from Yamunanagar, two from Kurukshetra and one death each took place in Sonipat and Faridabad.

With this, COVID-19 deaths in Haryana have risen to 483.

Also Read | US COVID-19 Tally Crosses 5 Million, Reports John Hopkins Tracker: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 9, 2020.

Faridabad is the hardest-hit among the 22 districts in the state and has reported not only the highest number of cases, but also the most number of fatalities at 141.

Gurgaon has reported 9,728 cases and 125 deaths.

The districts which reported fresh cases include Faridabad (150), Karnal (93), Gurugram (80), Panipat (55), Sonipat (53). Sirsa (48), Yamunanagar (43), Rewari (42), Palwal (37) and Panchkula (32), as per the bulletin.

The number of active cases stands at 6,371, while 34,781 patients have been discharged after recovery.

As of Sunday, the state's recovery rate was at 83.54 per cent, while the rate of doubling of infections was 28 days.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)