Jind (Haryana) [India], November 8 (ANI): The principal of a government girl senior secondary school in Haryana's Jind, accused of sexually assaulting 60 minor girls, has been sent to 14 days of judicial custody on Tuesday, officials said.

The accused was nabbed by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising DSP Amit Bhatia, women SHO Mukesh Rani, Uchana Kalan SHO Balwan Singh, and sub-inspector Prem Kumari last week.

On October 31, Uchana police lodged an FIR against the accused under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 354 of the IPC after around 15 schoolgirls had written a five-page letter, citing sexual assault by the principal on the pretext of failing them in practical exams and other purposes, to the President, the Prime Minister, and the Chief Justice of India.

Jind Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Imran Raza earlier this month told the ANI that the district administration is also investigating the matter thoroughly. "Statements of girls from classes 6 to 12 will be recorded. After an inquiry, action would be taken accordingly. Several teams are probing the matter," he had added. (ANI)

