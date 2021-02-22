Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], February 22 (ANI): Haryana Government said on Monday that classes 3 to 5 will resume in schools from February 24 after almost a year of closure.

An official spokesperson said that school hours will be from 10 am to 1:30 pm and the decision is applicable to government schools as well as private schools across the state.

Schools have already been opened for students of Class 6 to 12.

"While strictly adhering to COVID-19 guidelines, the Haryana Government has decided to start regular classes in schools for students of class III to V from February 24, 2021, the spokesperson said.

Parents will need to give a consent letter to the school and those who wish to continue online studies for their children can write to the school in this regard.

The spokesperson said that it will be mandatory for the school to record the body temperature of every student and teacher daily. He said that the students will not be allowed to enter the school premises if temperature is above normal.

He said that the entire school will be divided into three wings. If any student in a wing is found to be COVID-19 positive, that wing will be closed for 10 days and the entire school will be sanitized. If students are found to be COVID-19 positive in more than one wing, the entire school will be closed for 10 days. (ANI)

