Chandigarh, Apr 30 (PTI) Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Friday directed the chief medical officers (CMOs) across districts to ensure that treatment and admissions of COVID-19 patients are not affected during visits of VIPs to hospitals.

He said the patients and their treatment should be the first priority.

This comes a day after the attendant of a patient at Jind Civil Hospital brought it to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's notice that in view of his visit to the facility, authorities had put in place strict protocols that caused some inconvenience to patients' attendants.

Khattar had immediately directed the officials to ensure that no patient or attendant faces any inconvenience.

"All CMOs should ensure that treatment and admissions of corona patients are not affected during VIP movements in hospitals. Our first priority is the patients and their treatment," Vij said in a tweet.

In another tweet, the minister also appealed to social, political, religious and other organisations in Haryana to open 'roti bank' (food bank) for COVID patients admitted in various hospitals across the state.

"All social, political, commercial, religious and any other organizations in the state of Haryana are requested to run ROTI BANK for Corona Patients admitted in Hospitals as is being done at Civil Hospital Ambala Cantt. If they like, they can visit Roti Bank at Ambala Cantt," he said.

'Roti bank' is the initiative of an NGO under which free meals are provided to patients and one of their attendants at the Civil Hospital, Ambala Cantonment.

