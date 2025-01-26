New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): From the depiction of the sacred battlefield of Kurukshetra to crafts of Haryana such as reeda crafts, leather juttis, punja dari, chop, bagh, and phulkari, Haryana's Republic Day tableau is a celebration of the state's sports achievements, its heritage, and the empowerment of women.

The tableau of Haryana, along with Haryana's heritage, progress in technological innovation and empowerment of women, also displayed their heroes and their bravery for the country.

Also Read | Republic Day Parade 2025: India Showcases Military Prowess With BrahMoS, Pinaka Rocket System and BM-21 AGNIBAAN at Kartavya Path in Delhi (Watch Video).

The tableau begins with a grand depiction of the sacred battlefield of Kurukshetra, where Lord Krishna preached Karma Yoga to Arjuna. It showcased the Jyotisar site, the holy place where the great message of the Gita was preached.

Apart from this, crafts of Haryana, such as reeda crafts, leather juttis, punja dari, chop, bagh, phulkari, Rewari brass utensils and surahi pottery, have been displayed in a craft cart.

Also Read | Republic Day Parade 2025: 5000 Artists, 45 Dance Forms; Cultural Performance Covers Entire Kartavya Path for First Time (Watch Video).

The state's tableau showcased its emergence as a base for the knowledge industry, including IT and biotechnology.

Besides cultural heritage Haryana, which is widely known as a sporting superpower, is contributing to more than 30% of India's medals in international competitions, including the Olympics and Commonwealth Games, which highlight its sporting achievements.

Last year, athletes from Haryana won 16 Olympic and Paralympic medals.

In recognition of the untiring dedication, hard work and success of Haryana athletes, Olympians Nitesh Kumar, Harvinder Singh, Sumit Anil, Dharambir, Navdeep, Neeraj Chopra, and Manu Bhaker have also been invited to the Republic Day celebration at Kartavya Path.

Similarly, Jharkhand's tableau showcased "Swarnim Jharkhand: A Tradition of Heritage and Progress."

It began with two girls using laptops, symbolizing advancements in educational infrastructure in rural and urban areas.

The tableau paid tribute to Ratan Tata and Tata Group's significant contributions to Jharkhand's development.

Tata Steel, established in 1907, was India's first integrated steel plant in Jamshedpur, promoting innovation, sustainability, and economic growth.

A model of the steel plant represented industrial progress and urbanization, while the Jaduguda uranium plant highlighted Jharkhand's role in India's nuclear ambitions.

The tableau also featured Sohrai art, and tribal murals celebrating harvests and fertility. Women engaged in traditional handicrafts symbolizing Jharkhand's blend of tradition and modernity.

UNESCO-recognized Sarai Kela Chhau dance was also depicted through vibrant performances and mythological storytelling. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)