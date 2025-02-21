Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 21 (ANI): The Judicial report into the 2024 Hathras stampede incident that claimed the lives of about 121 people has been handed over to the state government and is likely to be presented in the legislative assembly in the current budget session.

This came after the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet approved presenting the report before the Vidhan Sabha.

About 121 people, including women and children, were killed after a stampede at a 'Satsang' organised by a self-styled godman, Bhole Baba, aka Suraj Pal, in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras on July 2, 2024. The incident took place in the Fulari village in the district.

As per reports, the event drew in a crowd of over two lakh devotees, while permission was only granted to have around 80,000 attendees.

The Uttar Pradesh police prepared a 3200-page chargesheet against 11 people pertaining to the stampede incident in Hathras. The chargesheet, however, does not mention Suraj Pal, alias Bhole Baba, who held the 'Satsang' in Hathras, according to defence lawyer AP Singh.

On July 12, the Supreme Court refused to entertain a PIL seeking direction to appoint a five-member expert committee under the supervision of a retired top court judge to inquire into the Hathras stampede incident.

A bench of Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, observed that it is a disturbing incident, but it cannot entertain the petition as the High Court is robust to deal with this case.

It asked the petitioner to approach the High Court with his plea.

"Everything does not have to come to the Supreme Court under Article 32. You can approach the High Court. They are robust courts. Of course, this is a disturbing incident," the bench said to advocate Vishal Tiwari, who filed the PIL.

The plea had sought direction to the committee to suggest and frame guidelines and safety measures to avoid such incidents at large public gatherings.

The petition had further sought the court's direction to the State of Uttar Pradesh to submit a status report before the apex court in the Hathras stampede incident and initiate legal action against the persons, authorities and officials for their negligent conduct.

It had asked the top court to direct all state governments to issue directions and guidelines to prevent stampedes or other incidents for the safety of the public when organising any religious events or other events where a large number of people gather. (ANI)

