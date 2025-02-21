Mumbai, February 21: As the last day of trading of this week arrives, investors and traders tracking stocks to buy or sell today, February 21, should keep an eye on NTPC Green Energy (NSE: NTPCGREEN), Tata Steel (NSE: TATASTEEL), JM Financial (NSE: JMFINANCIL), M&M (NSE: M&M), Kotak Mahindra Bank (NSE: KOTAKBANK), Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) (NSE: ONGC), ACE (NSE: ACE), and HG Infra Engineering (NSE: HGINFRA), CNBCTV18 said. In this article, we at LatestLY list out some stocks to buy or sell on Friday, February 21.

Indian equity indices ended lower for the third consecutive session on February 20, with Nifty around 22,900. At close, the Sensex was down 203.22 points or 0.27% at 75,735.96, and the Nifty was down 19.75 points or 0.09% at 22,913.15. Amid the market rout, take a look at the list of stocks to buy or sell on Friday. Zen Technologies Share Price Today, February 20: Stocks of Zen Technologies Limited Rise by 4.99% in Early Trade.

Stocks to Buy or Sell on February 21

NTPC Green Energy (NSE: NTPCGREEN)

An official statement said on Thursday, February 20, that NTPC Green Energy and Bharat Light and Power Pvt. have agreed to work jointly in the green hydrogen space. State-owned NTPC Green Energy Ltd. is the listed arm of power giant NTPC, while Bharat Light and Power is a private clean energy generation player.

Tata Steel (NSE: TATASTEEL)

Tata Steel opened at INR 134.70 and closed slightly lower at INR 134.50. The stock reached a high of INR 136.85 and a low of INR 133.05 during the session. As per filings in the quarter, Tata Steel has an 11.69% MF holding and an 18.53% FII holding. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, February 20, 2025: Mahindra Group, Orchid Pharma, Torrent Power Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Thursday.

JM Financial (NSE: JMFINANCIL)

JM Financial announced that on February 19, it received an order from the Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, Government of India, for the assessment year 2008-09. The order, issued under Section 254 in conjunction with Section 143(3) of the Income-tax Act, 1961, confirms that the company is entitled to a refund of INR 230 crore, inclusive of interest.

Kotak Mahindra Bank (NSE: KOTAKBANK)

Kotak Mahindra Bank announced the appointments of Vyomesh Kapasi as the new Head of Products - Consumer Bank at Kotak Mahindra Bank and Shahrukh Todiwala as the new MD & CEO of Kotak Mahindra Prime Limited (KMPL).

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) (NSE: ONGC)

ONGC's shares closed at INR 241.9 today, reflecting a gain of 1.52% in the market.

ACE (NSE: ACE)

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has finalised contracts totalling INR 697.35 crore with Action Construction Equipment Ltd (ACE) and JCB India Ltd for the procurement of 1,868 Rough Terrain Fork Lift Trucks (RTFLTs).

HG Infra Engineering (NSE: HGINFRA)

The media outlet reported that HG Infra Engineering has successfully completed the sale of its entire 100% equity stake in Rewari Bypass Private Ltd to Highways Infrastructure Trust for INR 133.03 crore.

In other news, gold prices reached a new high of INR 89,450 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday, rising by INR 50, driven by strong global trends, according to the All India Sarafa Association. The 99.9% pure gold had closed at INR 89,400 per 10 grams on Wednesday. Silver also saw a gain, rising by INR 700 to INR 1,00,300 per kilogram, up from INR 99,600 per kg in the previous session.

