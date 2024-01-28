Siliguri (WB), Jan 28 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday accused the BJP government at the Centre of spreading hatred and violence across the country and working for big corporations by overlooking the interests of the poor and the youth.

Gandhi, who was addressing the "Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra" in Siliguri in North Bengal, said, "The Union government has made a mockery of the youths who wanted to join the armed forces by introducing the Agniveer scheme, a short-term recruitment scheme for the armed forces."

"Hatred and violence are being spread across the country. It will serve no purpose. Instead of spreading hatred, we have to work towards spreading love and justice for our youths. The Union government is working only for big corporations and not for the poor and the youth," he said.

Expressing gratitude for the reception he has received in West Bengal, Gandhi said, "Bengal holds a special place. It had led the ideological fight during the Independence struggle. It is the duty of the Bengal and the Bengalis to show the way to fight against hatred and bind the nation together in present circumstances."

"If you don't rise to the occasion, people will never forgive you," he said.

