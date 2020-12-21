Kolkata, Dec 21 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court on Monday directed the West Bengal government to file a detailed progress report on the death of a juvenile in police custody in the Birbhum district.

A division bench comprising justices Sanjib Banerjee and Arijit Banerjee directed the state to inform the family of the deceased boy that proceedings have been initiated suo motu and that it will be entitled to be represented in the physical form or on the virtual mode when the matter appears for hearing again on December 24.

Noting that a preliminary report has been filed by the officer-in-charge of the Mallarpur police station, where the incident occurred, the bench directed that even if the family of the deceased is not represented, their particulars should be furnished to the court by the state.

The boy, who was apprehended from his house on the charge of theft, allegedly died by hanging himself in the toilet of the Mallarpur police station on October 29.

Appearing for the state, Advocate General Kishore Datta submitted that appropriate steps have been taken, including the initiation of a magisterial inquiry and due intimation to both the national and the state human rights commissions.

The state government submitted that the juvenile managed to get hold of an electric cable that was lying in an adjoining room and hanged himself in the toilet.

Datta submitted that there was a policeman who was deputed to look after the juvenile, but the boy excused himself to go to the toilet and managed to take the electric wire with him, unnoticed by the person on duty.

