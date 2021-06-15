Lucknow, Jun 14 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Monday upheld the cancellation of the takeover of seven educational institutions of Uttar Pradesh by the previous Samajwadi Party government immediately before the announcement of the 2017 assembly polls.

The high court's Lucknow bench of Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan upheld the cancellation, ratifying the Yogi government's February 2018 decision junking the takeover notification of the previous Akhilesh Yadav's regime.

“The approval of the exercise of "provincialisation" (takeover) was given by the then chief minister either on the last date of election i.e. March 8, 2017, or after counting of votes on March 14, 2017, while the date of counting was March 11, 2017,” said Justice Singh, censuring then haste in which the decision was taken to take over the seven educational institutions.

